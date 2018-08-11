Justin Timberlake's memoir to hit shelves in October

Co-written by Sandra Bark, the book is said to cover Timberlake’s entire career, from his time as part of N’sync to his solo career and the jump into acting. Photo: Reuters

Grammy-winning singer Justin Timberlake has announced his memoir Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me will be hitting the stands this October.

Co-written by Sandra Bark the book is said to cover Timberlake’s entire career, from his time as part of N’sync to his solo career and the jump to Hollywood.

Taking to Instagram, the Cry Me A River singer said, “Guys, I have some news! I've been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, #Hindsight. I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you. It's coming out October 30th!”

In a press release, the 37-year-old had said, “Working on this book was an amazing process for me. My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for… At this significant time in my life, I wanted to share the moments that helped make me the artist I am today. I’m looking forward to sharing these photographs with readers, as well as my son.”



Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me will hit store shelves on October 30.