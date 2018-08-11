PTI's NA total rises to 158 after addition of 33 reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced the distribution of seats reserved for women and minorities, raising the total number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seats in the national assembly to 158.



According to the ECP, nine out of 13 independent winning candidates joined the PTI, swelling the total number of PTI's general seats to 125. Following the formula laid down in the Constitution, the PTI has now been allotted as many as 28 reserved women and five minority seats in the national assembly, taking its total seats to 158.

According to the official party standings issued by the ECP, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is at the second position with 64 general seats. The party will get two minority seats and 16 women seats, taking its final tally to 82 seats in the 342 member house

The Pakistan Peoples Party was a distant third with 42 general seats. According to the ECP, the PPP now has a total of 53 seats after being allotted two seats reserved for minorities and nine reserved for women.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal will have fifteen members in the house with 12 general seats, two women and a minority member.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have secured seven seats in the house with six general seats and one women seat. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's seat share stands at five, with four general and one woman reserved seat.

Followed by Balochistan National Party with four seats including three general seats and one woman seat.

Awami League, Jamhori Watan Party and Awami National Party have one seat each in the lower house of the parliament.

The first session of the 15th National Assembly has been summoned on August 13 (Monday), while the election for the new prime minister is expected to take place on August 17 (Friday).

The PTI, which swept the July 25 general elections by winning 116 general seats, requires a simple majority of votes from the number of lawmakers present in the House to elect party chairman Imran Khan as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Punjab Assembly

PTI won 119 general seats and with the inclusion of 29 independent candidates in the party fold, its tally reached 142 seats. The party is allocated 33 women reserved seats under the seat share formula taking its final seat tally to 175 members.

PML-N won 129 general seats, and with the addition of an elected independent member in the party its seat share stands at 130. With the inclusion of 30 women reserved seats, the party has 160 members in the Punjab Assembly.

PML-Q has made an electoral comeback in Punjab's politics after securing 10 seats in the provincial assembly including eight general seats and two women reserved seats.

PPP has seven seats in the house, with six general seats and a women reserved seat.

Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party has one seat in the assembly while four independent candidates have not joined any of the party.