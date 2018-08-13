Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 13 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to free 30 Indian prisoners on Independence Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 13, 2018

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. Photo:file 

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has decided to set free 30 Indian prisoners on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday.

The decision to free the prisoners was taken on humanitarian grounds, FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said.

Among the prisoners to be set free are 27 Indian fishermen, he elaborated.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan hopes for a similar positive attitude from India in reply to its gesture.

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14, after gaining independence from the British rule 71 years ago in 1947. India observes its Independence Day a day later, on August 15.

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM