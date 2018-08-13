Army chief to initiate plantation of two million trees today: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa will initiate simultaneous plantation of two million trees across the country on Monday.



Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, "Pakistan Army joins National Tree Plantation Campaign. COAS will initiate simultaneous plantation of two million trees today across the country under army arrangements with planned target of 10 million trees during this monsoon."

"Campaign is named 'Sarsabz o Shadab Pakistan," he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is expected to form the government in the centre with Imran Khan as prime minister, will also plant billions of trees to tackle the effects of climate change.

Malik Amin Aslam, who is tipped to become environment minister, said the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme would see trees planted nationwide, including in the four provincial capitals, according to Reuters.

The PTI previously launched a vast tree-planting project in Khyber Pukhtunkwa.

