Imran names Dost Mazari for Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

Imran Khan and Mazari, who won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-297-Photo: Facebook

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday nominated Dost Mazari for the deputy speaker slot in the Punjab Assembly.

Mazari won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-297 Rajanpur-V by securing 56,113 votes.

The party has already nominated Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Pervaiz Elahi for speaker and PTI leader Chaudhry Sarwar would serve as the governor of Punjab.

A session of the Punjab Assembly will take place at 10am on August 15, Wednesday, in which the newly-elected members will take oath.

The speaker and deputy speaker of Punjab assembly will be elected on August 16 after which the new chief minister will be elected through secret ballot.

Members of the National Assembly and the other three provincial assemblies took their oath of office earlier today.





Note: An earlier version of the story incorrectly mentioned Chaudhry Sarwar was nominated as chief minister of Punjab. The error is regretted.