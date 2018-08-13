PPP conveys reservations over PML-N's PM nominee

ISLAMABAD: Like-minded opposition parties are yet to reach consensus over the name of joint candidate for Prime Minister as the Pakistan Peoples Party lately expressed their reservations to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz over its nominee, said sources.



The PPP has conveyed their reservations to the PML-N leadership.

Senator Sherry Rehman, when asked to confirm or reject the report, maintained that the PPP is yet to form consensus over the names proposed by the PML-N for the post.

"We have expressed our reservations to them," Senator Rehman said without naming the PML-N.

The PPP leader debunked the report that the party is giving a thought to withdraw its candidate for Speaker National Assembly in favour of the PTI.

"It's a joke to even consider it. We are certainly not doing it. We have a competent nominee. The lawmakers should accept it," she said.

Elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly will be held on August 15.

According to the schedule issued by NA Secretariat, the nomination papers for Speaker and Deputy Speaker can be submitted in the office of Secretary National Assembly by Tuesday noon.

Ayaz Sadiq said that candidates can withdraw their nomination papers before the elections.

PTI has nominated Asad Qaiser for the slot of the speaker while the joint opposition has fielded Syed Khurseed Shah for speakership.

PM selection subject to nomination papers' submission

The selection of the prime minister is conditional on the submission of their nomination papers on August 16, which, if done as per schedule, would pave way for the process to be completed by the evening on the same day. Otherwise, the selection will be done on the morning of August 17.

The Prime Minister-elect's oath-taking ceremony is slated for August 18, at the President House.

Once the allotment of general seats was finalised, those reserved for women and minorities were also allocated to the political parties.

PTI leads with 158 NA seats

Leading the race with the most number of MNA-elects is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 158 seats (125 general, 28 women and five minorities).

However, candidates elected to more than one seat are required to vacate all except one, which would reduce the tally for the Imran Khan-led PTI, leaving them to rely on support from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's seven members, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's five, Balochistan Awami Party's five, and Balochistan National Party-Mengal's four members.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is in second place with a total of 82 seats, after winning 64 general seats, two minority seats and 16 women seats.

The Pakistan Peoples Party is at a distant third with a total of 53 seats, with 42 general seats, two seats reserved for minorities, and nine reserved for women.