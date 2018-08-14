Qalandars blend Independence Day festivities with cricket in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars arrived in Jamrud in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday to blend cricket with the festivities of Independence Day as part of their player development programme.



The trials in Jamrud are Qalandars’ last stop in their hunt for a KP Qalandars team for the player development programme tournament.

A large number of cricket fans, along with aspiring Qalandars, reached Jamrud Sports Complex to show off their skills and meet their favourite stars.

The management of Lahore Qalandars was joined by Pakistan chief selector and batting maestro Inzamam-ul-Haq and spin wizard Yasir Shah, batting star Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Sohail Khan.

Qalandars CEO Fawad Rana expressed his delight over the huge turnout in Jamrud for the trials.

“Today is a big day for everyone in Jamrud. It’s heartwarming to see people coming to the stadium and that’s what we wanted to promote,” Rana said.

“This area was hit by violence but now things are back to normal and it’s time to promote cricket in this region,” he said.

Riaz Afridi, Pakistan’s international cricketer from the area, said that he is heartened to see Lahore Qalandars coming to Jamrud and finding talent from here.

“The tribal belt has great talent and people from this locality want to serve Pakistan,” Afridi said.

Earlier, coaches of Lahore Qalandars sang the national anthem to launch the trials in Jamrud wearing white kurtas instead of their cricket kits.

The team also cut a cake in Jamrud to celebrate Independence Day.