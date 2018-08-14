One killed, over 30 injured in celebratory fire in Karachi

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and more than 30 others injured in different incidents of celebratory shooting and firing of crackers in the city between Monday night and Tuesday.



According to rescue sources, a firecracker hit a young man near Five Star Chowrangi in Nazimabad, claiming his life.

His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

On the other hand, aerial firing on Jahangir Road and in Akhtar Colony left two women, Taj Bibi and Tehmina, injured. In a similar incident in Sohrab Goth, a minor identified as Aqib got hit by a stray bullet.

Aerial firing in FB Area Block 9 left a man, Hussain, injured, while another similar incident in Nazimabad wounded three.

Celebratory firing near Slaughter House in Lyari injured Muhammad Nawaz, while aerial firing in Paposh and Sher Shah injured men named Ahmed and Ashraf.

Aerial firing is a common, yet dangerous, way to celebrate an occasion or event. This expression of celebration often proves fatal when stray bullets hit people.

At least 19 people were injured in various parts of Karachi due to aerial firing on New Year.