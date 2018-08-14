PML-N nominates Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab CM

In the Punjab Assembly PML-N leads with 127 seats, while PTI is a close second with 122 seats, as per the ECP's results of 294 out of 295 total seats. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nominated Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab Chief Minister candidate in a parliamentary party meeting held on Tuesday.



Punjab Assembly's first session will take place on August 15 in which the newly elected members will take the oath. The speaker and deputy speaker of Punjab assembly will be elected on August 16 after which the new chief minister will be elected through secret ballot.

In the Punjab Assembly PML-N leads with 127 seats, while PTI is a close second with 122 seats, as per the ECP's results of 294 out of 295 total seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has not yet named its candidate for the Leader of the House in Punjab Assembly.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen claimed that his party has the support of 18 independents, adding that four out of 30 independents had won on more than one provincial assembly seat. With the independents, its own MPA elects and seven from the PML-Q, the PTI’s total tally stands at 148 members.

PML-N has nominated Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar as Punjab Assembly's speaker candidate.