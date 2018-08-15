Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CCTV clip shows robbers snatching bike at gunpoint in Lahore's Samanabad

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Aug 15, 2018

LAHORE: Armed suspects have robbed a civilian's bike from 'N' Block of the city's Samanabad area, Geo News reported Tuesday night, citing a copy of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) video it obtained.

The video shows two armed suspects holding a man at gunpoint, after giving him a chase, and beating him before snatching and leaving with his bike.

The victim — identified as Imtiaz — said he was manhandled and would file a first information report against the incident.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM