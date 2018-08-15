CCTV clip shows robbers snatching bike at gunpoint in Lahore's Samanabad

LAHORE: Armed suspects have robbed a civilian's bike from 'N' Block of the city's Samanabad area, Geo News reported Tuesday night, citing a copy of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) video it obtained.



The video shows two armed suspects holding a man at gunpoint, after giving him a chase, and beating him before snatching and leaving with his bike.



The victim — identified as Imtiaz — said he was manhandled and would file a first information report against the incident.