Woman killed as dumper truck crushes bike during robbery attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: A dumper truck was set ablaze Tuesday night by angry bystanders after it rammed into a motorcycle that was being robbed while driving and led to three casualties here near Johar Mor.



The crash left one woman dead, while one man — the driver of the motorcycle — and their child were injured, rescue sources said.



According to an eyewitness, the motorcyclists were being robbed while driving by dacoits on another bike. As the crime took place and the woman resisted during the attempt, the dumper truck coming from behind them slammed into them, killing the woman and wounding the man.

The eyewitness further mentioned that the onlookers beat up the truck driver and set the heavy-duty vehicle on fire, whereafter they handed him over to the authorities.



However, in the melee that ensued and the heavy traffic flow, the robbers managed to flee the site of the crash.