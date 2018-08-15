Shehbaz vows to expose election ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Wednesday to unveil the alleged rigging in the General Election 2018.



“No one should have doubts we will hold all parties responsible for rigging in elections,” he remarked while speaking to media. “We will unveil the elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan has proven to be unsuccessful.”

He further alleged that the caretaker government was involved in the alleged rigging.

Shehbaz also asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan if he will step down after rigging is proven. “Will Imran Khan agree to resign if rigging in polls is proven?”

'All rigging instances will be duly probed'

Later in the day, Shehbaz remarked that the opposition will ensure that all rigging instances are duly probed.

In a tweet, he wrote: "We joined the assemblies to record our protest on the rigging & manipulation of GE2018. We will make sure that all rigging instances are duly probed & the people's mandate is safeguarded. We will play our role to strengthen democratic traditions & uphold the civilian supremacy."



Speaking about the accountability court's verdict in which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison, he said: "NAB court's judgment clearly stated that the prosecution failed to establish any corruption allegation against Mian Nawaz Sharif. We are hopeful that the wrong done to him, his daughter & the son in law will be righted in the court & they will celebrate Eid with the people."



