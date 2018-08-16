Rangers arrest man brandishing weapon while walking cows in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers personnel on Wednesday night took into custody a man who was carrying a weapon publicly as he took out sacrificial animals for a walk, sources informed Geo News.



According to video, shot on a mobile phone and available with Geo News, the man can be seen brandishing his weapon on a street in the metropolis' Jamshed Road area — near the Central Jail — as cattle walk behind him.

Rangers officers arrived at the scene moments after they received a tip-off regarding the public display of arms, which, according to sources, was the reason they took the man into their custody.