Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Aug 16 2018
By
REUTERS

Man with suspected explosive vest neutralised in Saudi city

By
REUTERS

Thursday Aug 16, 2018

Policemen stand outside al-Rajhi Mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed/Files
 

CAIRO: Saudi security forces neutralised a man who was wearing what looked like an explosive vest in the city of Al-Bukayriyah and wounded him in an exchange of gunfire, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said in a statement early on Thursday.

The spokesman added that the authorities managed to locate the assailant, who had “adopted" an "ideology” similar to that of Daesh, and cornered him.

He was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with security forces and taken to a hospital.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM