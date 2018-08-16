Man with suspected explosive vest neutralised in Saudi city

Policemen stand outside al-Rajhi Mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed/Files

CAIRO: Saudi security forces neutralised a man who was wearing what looked like an explosive vest in the city of Al-Bukayriyah and wounded him in an exchange of gunfire, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said in a statement early on Thursday.



The spokesman added that the authorities managed to locate the assailant, who had “adopted" an "ideology” similar to that of Daesh, and cornered him.

He was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with security forces and taken to a hospital.