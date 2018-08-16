Governor Punjab Rajwana steps down, says 'fulfilled constitutional responsibilities'

Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana stepped down from his post on Wednesday, saying he had sent his resignation letter to President Mamnoon Hussain.

Rajwana, who is originally from Multan and was appointed as Governor Punjab in May 2015, quit from the governorship days ahead of the new Prime Minister's oath-taking ceremony.



Afterwards, he travelled to the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Association to announce the decision and address his peers. The decision was made after a discussion with the party leadership, Rajwana said, adding that new governments, currently being formed, can nominate their own governor.

Garbed in a black suit that is symbolic of those who practice law, he said: "I won't be performing my duties anymore."



At the LHC Bar Association, where he was given a warm welcome by the lawyers present, he said he started his professional life with a "black coat" and, thus, "coming to the LHC Bar is an honour for me.

"The bar is my home… I have returned home," he added.

The now-ex-governor also commented on his role as the governor of the country's biggest province, saying he was pleased that his party's leadership entrusted him with the position and that he tried "my best to honour that trust.

"I fulfilled constitutional responsibilities in a decent manner," noted Rajwana, who assumed Punjab governor office in May 2015.

He had done so almost four months after his predecessor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, had resigned. Sarwar went on to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) later.

Prior to this post, he had served as a senator of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

