Punjab, Balochistan assemblies to elect speaker, deputy speaker today

LAHORE/QUETTA: The Punjab and Balochistan assemblies will elect their respective speaker and deputy speaker today.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Parvez Elahi for the post of Punjab Assembly speaker. He is contesting against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's nominee Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar.

For the slot of deputy speaker, PTI has nominated Dost Mazari who will be up against PML-N's Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu.

Amid opposition disarray, Pakistan Peoples Party said on Wednesday it will not vote for any party's candidate and will abstain from the voting process for the post of speaker and deputy speaker.

In the Balochistan Assembly, Balochistan Awami Party and its allies have nominated Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the post of speaker while the PTI has nominated Sardar Babar Musa Khel for the position of deputy speaker.

The opposition made up of Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal and Balochistan National Party-Mengal has nominated Mohammad Nawaz Khan for the post of speaker while Ahmed Nawaz has been nominated for the post of deputy speaker.

The Balochistan Assembly session will commence at 3pm. Outgoing speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani will chair the session.