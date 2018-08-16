NAB summons Chaudhry brothers for ‘owning assets beyond income’

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the Chaudhry brothers yet again on Thursday over allegations of owning assets beyond their known sources of income.



According to sources in NAB Lahore office, a number of shares have surfaced in various companies under the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, his cousin Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and their family.

Other than the shares, details of transactions of hefty sums to different banks under their names have also emerged.

NAB sources said the Chaudhry brothers have failed to submit a verified details of their assets.

If they do not submit the required records, NAB would initiate an inquiry against them under Schedule 2.

Chaudhry Pervez excused himself from appearing in NAB Lahore office, while Chaudhry Shujaat attended the probe.

The PML-Q leaders have recorded their statements to NAB earlier. They appeared before a three-member NAB team in 2017 in a probe dating back 12 years, before the tenure of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf who they were allied with.

Shujaat briefly remained prime minister of Pakistan in 2004 while Elahi was chief minister of Punjab from 2002 to 2007.

Before joining Musharraf's government, they were associated with PML-Nawaz.

Pervaiz Elahi is PTI's nominee for the post of Punjab Assembly speaker. He is contesting against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar.

