SC seeks details of amount spent on KP hospitals

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has sought details from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of the amount it spent on hospitals across the province.

During hearing of a case on Thursday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered boards of different hospitals across KP to submit a performance report, along with details of where the funds were spent.

The CJP has given remarks on the state of health facilities in KP earlier as well.

At a hearing in April, he observed during his visit to Lady Reading Hospital, a tertiary care facility in Peshawar, that there had been no improvements at the hospital.

The CJP had also criticised the provincial Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, saying they made tall claims but had not constructed any new hospitals and schools during their tenure.

To this, then-chief minister of KP, Pervez Khattak, who was present at the hearing, had said things had improved in the province compared to the previous government's tenure. But the CJP had remained unconvinced.