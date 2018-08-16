Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Aug 16 2018
By
AFP

Turkey´s Albayrak says will navigate through US sanctions with other partners

By
AFP

Thursday Aug 16, 2018

LONDON: A lot of countries across the globe are facing the problem of US sanctions and the response to that should be a coordinated one, Turkish finance minister Berat Albayrak told an investor conference call on Thursday.

Speaking to around 6,000 investors in his first such call since being appointed to the cabinet in July, Albayrak, who is also Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan´s son-in-law, said Turkey will navigate this period of US sanctions with other parties such as Germany, Russia, and China.

