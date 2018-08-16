Punjab Assembly speaker election points to forward bloc in PML-N

PML-N nominee Chaudhry Mohammad Iqbal secured 147 votes in Thursday's election for speaker despite the fact that his party has 162 seats in the House. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's election as the speaker of Punjab Assembly on Thursday pointed to a forward bloc within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).



Elahi, who had the backing from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, secured 201 votes in the election for speaker.

His contender, PML-N nominee Chaudhry Mohammad Iqbal, gained 147 votes despite the fact that the party has a strength of 162 in the provincial assembly.

The reports of a forward bloc were substantiated after PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed said they did not make a conscious effort to create a forward bloc in the rival party, rather the "PML-N friends themselves offered to cooperate."

Rasheed further said that they had freed Punjab from slavery of Lahore throne.

Speaking to media prior to the speaker election, Saad Rafique said that this "government was being selected through horse trading."

He said that efforts were made to break his party members, adding, "A disqualified individual was bringing members of the assembly in [his] plane."