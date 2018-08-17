Serial ATM robber confesses to 'dozens of hits' in Lahore

LAHORE: A serial ATM mugging suspect was arrested by the Dolphin Force, the city's elite security agency, Thursday night from Gulshan Ravi area, Geo News reported.



The detained suspect was identified when his face was caught on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) video during a robbery at a local bank's automated teller machine (ATM).

According to a spokesperson for the Dolphin Force, the suspect — identified as Shamoon — was arrested after his face was captured on the CCTV footage at one of the banks' ATMs that he robbed.

The CCTV video, which was obtained by Geo News, shows the suspect looting cash from a person inside an ATM.

During the questioning, the suspect confessed to dozens of hits at local ATMs, the Dolphin Force spokesperson added.