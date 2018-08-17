Fire extinguished at state building on Lahore’s Mall Road

Friday Aug 17, 2018
LAHORE: Fire broke out at the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab located in one of the government buildings on Mall Road early Friday, rescue sources informed Geo News.
According to the sources, the blaze, which erupted on the sixth floor of the building, was extinguished after two hours of operation.
Rescue sources arrived at the scene of the incident after being informed of the fire in the office building.
The office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab keeps records of all the housing societies in Punjab.
Comments