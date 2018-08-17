Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Fire extinguished at state building on Lahore’s Mall Road

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Aug 17, 2018

Fire erupted in the early hours of Friday morning in one corner of the office located in one of the government buildings on Mall Road in Lahore. Photo: Geo News
1

LAHORE: Fire broke out at the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab located in one of the government buildings on Mall Road early Friday, rescue sources informed Geo News.

According to the sources, the blaze, which erupted on the sixth floor of the building, was extinguished after two hours of operation. 

The building houses records of all the housing societies in Punjab. Photo: Geo News

Rescue sources arrived at the scene of the incident after being informed of the fire in the office building.

The office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab keeps records of all the housing societies in Punjab.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM