Fire extinguished at state building on Lahore’s Mall Road

Fire erupted in the early hours of Friday morning in one corner of the office located in one of the government buildings on Mall Road in Lahore. Photo: Geo News 1

LAHORE: Fire broke out at the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab located in one of the government buildings on Mall Road early Friday, rescue sources informed Geo News.

According to the sources, the blaze, which erupted on the sixth floor of the building, was extinguished after two hours of operation.



The building houses records of all the housing societies in Punjab. Photo: Geo News

Rescue sources arrived at the scene of the incident after being informed of the fire in the office building.

The office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab keeps records of all the housing societies in Punjab.

