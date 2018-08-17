Fawad Chaudhry claims Imran will receive 180 votes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that party chairperson Imran Khan will receive 180 votes in the election for prime minister.



Parliamentarians will elect the country’s next prime minister during the National Assembly session which will be held at 3:30pm today.

It is expected that 330 MNAs will vote during the election and PTI with the support of its allies has 175 seats.

Imran will be contesting the election against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif who lost the support of Pakistan Peoples Party a day prior to the election. If the MMA votes for Shehbaz, he is expected to receive 97 votes.

“This is a major event in the history of Pakistan. This just isn’t the change of a prime minister but rather the change of an entire order,” Chaudhry told reporters.

He added that for the first time 60 per cent of parliamentarians were new to the assembly.