Friday Aug 17 2018
Here’s how number 22 dominates Imran’s extraordinary life

Friday Aug 17, 2018

The prime minister-elect played his first international cricket match at the age of 18 in 1971, and exactly 22 years later he crowned Pakistan as World Champion in 1992. Photo: File
 

ISLAMABAD: A little insight into Prime Minister-Elect Imran Khan shows that the number 22 has remained part of his extraordinary life.

Imran has been elected as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister-elect played his first international cricket match at the age of 18 in 1971, and exactly 22 years later he crowned Pakistan as World Champion in 1992. 

One more interesting fact here is Pakistan won by 22 runs against England in the final.

Imran founded his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in 1996 and after 22 years of political struggle he has become Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Imran was elected for the very first time in 2002 general election. Number 22 is also pretty much visible in 2002. 

