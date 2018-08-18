Meet Prime Minister Imran Khan's 20-member cabinet

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a 20-member federal cabinet, which will be sworn-in on Monday, a spokesman for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said.

The cabinet comprises 15 federal ministers and five advisers, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry shared on Twitter.

Let's take a look at the 15 cabinet ministers:

Farogh Naseem

Mohammad Farogh Naseem will serve as the Minister of Law and Justice.

Born on June 26, 1967, Mohammad Farogh Naseem made history after becoming the youngest lawyer to become Advocate General of Sindh.

Affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement, he is serving senator.

He is also the legal counsel of former president Pervez Musharraf in a treason case.













Pervez Khattak

Pervez Khattak will serve as the Minister of Defence.

Born on January 1, 1950, Khattak has served as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 31, 2013, to June 6, 2018.

Khattak, who was born in Manki Sharif village of Nowshera, has also served as irrigation minister and industries and labour minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa previously.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf loyalist attained his education from the prestigious Aitchison College, Lahore.

Interestingly, he has also worked as a political worker of Pakistan Peoples Party.









Shah Mehmood Qureshi



Shah Mehmood Qureshi will serve as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Born on June 22, 1956, Qureshi has served as the vice-chairperson of the Imran-led PTI since December 2011.

Throughout his political career, he has served in different capacities. He was a part of the Punjab Assembly for nine years from 1985 to 1993 and even been a part of Punjab cabinet.

From 1993 to 1996, he served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

Qureshi has also served on the post on Multan mayor from 2000 to 2002.





Asad Umar

PTI's Asad Umar will serve as the Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Ministry.

Born in Rawalpindi in 1961, Umar is the youngest among seven siblings.

The former CEO of Engro Polymer and Chemicals completed his MBA from Institute of Business Administration Karachi in 1984.

He was awarded with Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his service to the public in 2009.

Umar is the younger brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Mohammad Zubair, who served as the 32nd Governor of Sindh.





Shiekh Rashid Ahmed

The chief of Awami Muslim League will serve as the Minister for Railways.

Born on November 6, 1950, in Rawalpindi, Rashid has served as a member of the federal cabinet in different positions from 1992 to 1997.

He was appointed Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting from 2002 to 2006 and then as Federal Minister for Railways from 2006 to 2007.

Rashid studied at Rawalpindi Polytechnic College and later at Gordon College. After this, he attained a degree in law from the University of Lahore.

He was first elected to the Pakistani National Assembly in 1985 and has been re-elected a record six times.





Zubaida Jalal

Zubaida Jalal will serve as the Minister of Defence Production.

Jalal, who belongs to the Balochistan Awami Party, created history after becoming the only women candidate for National Assembly from Balochistan.



Jalal has previously served as the federal education minister in then prime minister Shaukat Aziz’s cabinet.



She was honoured with the Pride of Performance Award for Education for her services in 1993.





Fawad Chaudhry

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry will serve as the Minister of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage.

Fawad Chaudhry is a lawyer by profession who has also ventured into the media.

Chaudhry belongs to a prominent political family of Punjab – his grandfather and other family members have occupied various important positions in the past.

He served as the special assistant for information and political affairs in the cabinet of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and special assistant for political affairs in the cabinet of former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.





Fahmida Mirza

Grand Democratic Alliance's Fahmida Mirza will serve as the Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination.

Mirza had clinched victory in the NA-230 Badin 2 constituency in a closely contested competition against PPPP's Haji Rasool Bux Chandio during the General Election 2018.

Previously, she has served as the 18th Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, the first female parliamentary speaker in the Muslim world.









Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will serve as the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will serve as the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

He has previously served as a member of the National Assembly from June 2013 to May 2018.

Siddiqui had replaced Farooq Sattar as the convener of MQM-Pakistan in February 2018.

He was re-elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of MQM from Constituency NA-255 2018 general election.















Shireen M Mazari

Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari will serve as the Minister of Human Rights.

Mazari has studied political and military science at the London School of Economics and then completed her doctorate from Columbia University.

She taught at the Quaid-e-Azam University and then headed the strategic studies department in the 1990s.

Mazari also served as the Editor of The Nation but left in November 2008 and joined the PTI. Since then, she has remained a close aide of Imran Khan.





Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Shafqat Mahmood will serve as the Minister of Federal Education and Heritage.

Born on February 19, 1950, Mahmood has served as the member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from June 2013 to May 2018.

He was re-elected to the National Assembly from NA-130 constituency of Lahore in the General Election 2018.













Aamir Mehmood Kiyani



Aamir Mehmood Kiyani will serve as the Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was elected to the National Assembly from the NA-61 constituency of Rawalpindi.

Kiyani had clinched victory after securing 105,000 votes against main competitor Malik Ibrar Ahmed.

















Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema will serve as the Minister of State and Frontier Region.

He served as the nazim of Bahawalpur after defeating Abbasi Nawab family in 2001. He was also elected for the same post in 2005.

He was elected to the National Assembly after securing victory in NA-187 constituency of Bahawalpur in 2013 general election.

He has also served as the chairperson of NA's standing committee on science and technology.









Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri will serve as the Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

He has served as a member of the National Assembly after securing victory in NA-45 constituency in 2002 and 2008 elections.

He was re-elected to the parliament as PTI's candidate form the NA-43 constituency after securing 33, 243 votes.









Ghulam Sarwar Khan



Ghulam Sarwar Khan will serve as the Minister of Petroleum Division.

Born on October 13, 1995, in Taxila, Khan has served as the member of National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 and 2013 to 2018.

He has also served a member of Punjab Assembly from 1985 to 1996.

The PTI leader was re-elected to the parliament from constituencies NA-59 and NA-63 in the General Election 2018. He had decided to retain his NA-59 seat.













On the other hand, PM Imran has also appointed five advisers in the cabinet.





Mohammad Shehzad Arbab

Mohammad Shehzad Arbab has been appointed as adviser to PM for establishment portfolio.

He has previously served as the federal secretary for the Ministry of Minister of State and Frontier Region (SAFRON).

Furthermore, he had relinquished his job as Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 11, 2014.

















Abdul Razak Dawood

Renowned economy expert Abdul Razzaq Dawood will be adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment.

He has previously served as the commerce minister in the cabinet of former president Pervez Musharraf from 1999 to 2002.

The nephew of the late industrialist Seth Ahmed Dawood is also the founder of Descon.













Dr Ishrat Hussain

Dr Ishrat Husain will serve as the adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity.

He has served as the Governor of State Bank of Pakistan from 1999 to 2006.

He was conferred the prestigious award of Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan in 2003 and the highest civilian award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 2016 for his outstanding public service.

Dr Ishrat also served as dean and director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) – the oldest graduate business school in Pakistan established in 1955 – between 2008 and 2016, and was until recently Public Policy Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington DC.









Amin Aslam

Amin Aslam will serve as the adviser to PM on Climate Change.

Aslam has previously served as Minister of State for Environment during the presidency of former president Pervez Musharraf.

He is currently the central vice-president of PTI and also the adviser on environment to PTI chief.

Furthermore, he has worked as climate change expert with the World Bank and United Nations focussing on the development of climate change policies in various developing countries including East Timor, Turkey and Uzbekistan.













Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan

Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan will serve as adviser to prime minister on parliamentary affairs.

Born on January 27, 1958, Awan is a political, lawyer, columnist and author.

He was born in a village located in Pindi district to a family of landowners.

Awan was appointed as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs as well as the law minister in 2008.

He joined Imran-led PTI on June 21, 2017, and has been affiliated with the party ever since.