Won’t give PTI free hand in Punjab, says Hamza Shehbaz

Saturday Aug 18, 2018

The new Punjab CM will be elected tomorrow at a session scheduled for 11am.Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that his party won't give Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf free hand in Punjab.

Speaking in the party's parliamentary party meeting, Hamza said that the PML-N knows how to exercise its democratic right.

"There should be an end to the exercise of stealing public mandate. People want accountability of vote theft," he added.

The PML-N leader said that the party doesn't want to derail democracy in the country but it won't compromise on its demand of investigations on the electoral rigging.

Usman Buzdar, Hamza Shehbaz submit papers for CM Punjab

The new Punjab chief minister will be elected tomorrow

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominee Usman Buzdar and PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz have submitted their papers for the post of chief minister Punjab.

The new Punjab CM will be elected tomorrow at a session scheduled for 11am.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a categorical statement said that he stands by Sardar Usman Buzdar after a serious of allegations surfaced against him.

“I have done my due diligence over the past [two] weeks [and] have found him to be an honest man. He has integrity [and] stands by my vision [and] ideology of Naya Pakistan,” Imran remarked in a tweet.

