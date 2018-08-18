Won’t give PTI free hand in Punjab, says Hamza Shehbaz

The new Punjab CM will be elected tomorrow at a session scheduled for 11am.Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that his party won't give Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf free hand in Punjab.



Speaking in the party's parliamentary party meeting, Hamza said that the PML-N knows how to exercise its democratic right.

"There should be an end to the exercise of stealing public mandate. People want accountability of vote theft," he added.

The PML-N leader said that the party doesn't want to derail democracy in the country but it won't compromise on its demand of investigations on the electoral rigging.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominee Usman Buzdar and PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz have submitted their papers for the post of chief minister Punjab.

The new Punjab CM will be elected tomorrow at a session scheduled for 11am.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a categorical statement said that he stands by Sardar Usman Buzdar after a serious of allegations surfaced against him.

“I have done my due diligence over the past [two] weeks [and] have found him to be an honest man. He has integrity [and] stands by my vision [and] ideology of Naya Pakistan,” Imran remarked in a tweet.