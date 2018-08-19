Man to appear in court on Monday over UK parliament car incident

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

LONDON: Sudanese-born British national Salih Khater was charged with two counts of attempted murder on Saturday and will appear in court on Monday after a car careered into people and a barrier at Britain’s parliament earlier this week, police said.



Khater, 29, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with the attempted murders of members of the public and of police officers, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Due to the methodology, iconic location and the alleged targeting of civilians and police officers, the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) are treating this case as terrorism,” it said.

"The charges follow an incident in which Khater drove his carinto a stationary group of members of the public then at police officers, before crashing into the barriers outside the House of Parliament," it added.