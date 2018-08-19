PM Imran holds consultation session at Bani Gala

BANI GALA: Prime Minister Imran Khan held an important consultation at Bani Gala on Sunday, to discuss matter hours before his purported address to the nation.



According to sources, Imran Khan presided over the session, which was attended by nominated cabinet members and other party leaders.

Sources said that Imran had complete consultation over his address to the nation, following which Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry left Bani Gala.

Imran Khan’s address will be recorded at 6 PM at the Prime Minister’s office. Arrangements have been finalized at Darbar Hall and main points of the speech have been forwarded to the PM.

Sources said that the speech will be broadcast on state television at 8 PM.