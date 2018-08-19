DSP suspended after youth seen driving his police vehicle

KARACHI: DSP Mauripur Asghar Masood was suspended from duty after a group of young boys were found to be driving a police mobile, which turned out to be his.



Police authorities took notice after a video went viral of three under-age boys driving the vehicle in Bahadurabad early morning for breakfast at an eatery.

The boys are reportedly close relatives of Masood but it is not clear whether they took out the car with his consent and/or knowledge.

Police authorities confirmed further inquiry will be carried out into the incident.