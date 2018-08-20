CJCSC Gen Zubair Hayat felicitates Imran Khan on assuming PM office

CJCSC General Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

During the meeting held at PM Office, General Hayat congratulated Imran on assuming the office of prime minister of Pakistan and conveyed his well wishes to the premier.

Imran Khan was sworn in as prime minister at a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday, ushering in a new political era as the World Cup cricket hero officially took over the country’s reins.

In his first speech as prime minister late Sunday, he announced reforms targeting corruption and focusing on human development in the country.

PM Imran repeated many of his campaign pledges to build an Islamic welfare state but also touched on issues rarely mentioned by Pakistani prime ministers such as fighting child sex abuse and climate change.

He also vowed to improve Pakistan´s relationship with neighbouring countries, and to improve security in Balochistan province and the tribal areas along the border with Afghanistan.