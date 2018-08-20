Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 20 2018
By
Amin Anwar

Hussain Lawai's bail plea rejected in money-laundering case

By
Amin Anwar

Monday Aug 20, 2018

KARACHI: A banking court in Karachi on Monday rejected bail pleas of former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza in a money laundering case.

An investigation in the case is under way and hence we cannot approve bail pleas at this time, the court ruled.

Lawai, who is a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 6 in connection to a multi-billion money laundering scam.

Arrest warrants issued for Zardari in money-laundering case, lawyer denies

Zardari's lawyer, Farooq H. Naek, denied the reports of his client's arrest warrant

Raza was also arrested in connection to the same case.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM