Shehbaz declared opposition leader in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday declared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.



According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker declared Shehbaz leader of the opposition in pursuance of Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 with effect from August 20, 2018.

Earlier on Friday, the National Assembly had elected Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan, as of the total members, 176 voted in favour of the PTI chairperson.

His opponent, Shehbaz, received 96 votes.

Khan assumed charge of office after taking oath as 22nd premier of Pakistan on Saturday.