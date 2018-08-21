Baby born in Arafat during Hajj

The baby was born at the at the Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital in Arafat. Photo; Saudi Press Agency

JEDDAH: A baby boy was born on Monday at the holy site of Arafat in Saudi Arabia while Muslim pilgrims performed the Hajj.

According to Arab News, a Jordanian woman gave birth to the baby at the Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital in Arafat.

The child has been named ‘Wadah’ by the parents after the director of the hospital.

The mother and child were reported to be in good health by the hospital's medical staff.

The site of Arafat is about 20 kilometres southeast of Makkah, where Muslims perform the Hajj. The pilgrims go to pray on the ninth day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar for the most important part of the pilgrimage.