Canadian PM Trudeau discusses human rights, bilateral ties with PM Imran

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telephoned PM Imran Khan on Monday. Photo: File

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telephoned PM Imran Khan on Monday, saying he is looking forward to their working together.

The Canadian premier posted on Twitter, “In discussing human rights, girls’ education, trade, climate change, and refugees, PM Imran Khan and I had a great phone conversation today. Congratulations again, Imran, on forming Pakistan’s new government – I look forward to working together for people in both our countries.”

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and stressed upon the need for further strengthening ties particularly in the areas of trade, commerce and investment, according to the Press Information Department.

Earlier today, the Canadian PM also posted a video wishing Eid-ul-Azha to Muslims around the world.



In a video posted on social media he said, “Today, we join Muslim communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, which marks the end of the Hajj.”

“Eid-ul-Azha is a time to reflect on lessons of sacrifice and to show compassion to those in need. To mark the occasion, families and friends will gather to feast, attend morning prayers, and give thanks for the blessings they enjoy in life,” he said.

Trudeau added, “For all of us, Eid-ul-Adha is an opportunity to recognize the important contributions the Canadian Muslim community makes to our society, and to celebrate the differences that make us who we are.”

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those observing Eid-ul-Azha a wonderful celebration,” Trudeau added.

The holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, Middle East, Gulf countries, Afghanistan and some other parts of the world today, and in rest of the world tomorrow.

