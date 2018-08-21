Pakistan, India should resolve conflicts to move forward: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the only way for Pakistan and India to move forward is through dialogue.



The prime minister posted on Twitter, “To move forward Pakistan and India must have a dialogue and resolve their conflicts including Kashmir.”

“The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading,” he added.

During his inaugural speech as the prime minister of Pakistan on Sunday, Imran said he had spoken with all of Pakistan’s neighbours about improving relations with them.

“There is a need for peace and without it, we cannot improve the country's situation," he had said.

Prime Minister Imran also thanked former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sindh Sidhu, who travelled from India to Pakistan to attend his oath-taking ceremony.



“I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath taking,” he wrote.

Imran said, “He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by people of Pakistan.”

“Those in India who targeted him are doing a disservice to peace in the subcontinent, without peace our people cannot progress."

Indian lawyer files case against Sidhu



Earlier today, a sedition case was filed against Navjot Sindh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.

According to reports in the Indian media, a lawyer in the Indian state of Bihar filed the case against Sidhu for "insulting the Indian Army".

The lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha, while filing his appeal, said it was unbecoming of Sidhu to attend the celebrations in the neighbouring country at a time when the nation was mourning the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.