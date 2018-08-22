PM Imran, President Mamnoon, politicians wish 'Eid Mubarak'

KARACHI: As Pakistan officially commences the festivities of Eid-ul-Azha, various leaders, statespersons, and politicians have extended their well wishes and prayers to the country and its people.



Hope God accepts our prayers, sacrifices: PM

In his message on Eid-ul-Azha, Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked that he hopes God accepts the prayers and sacrifices on this auspicious occasion.

"I congratulate the entire Pakistani nation on Eid-ul-Azha," Khan said, adding that the willingness to sacrifice holds universal significance.

Nations that are devoid of the spirit of sacrifice can never progress, he stressed, adding that the spirit of sacrifice means that you give preference to national interests over your personal wishes.

Khan added that sacrifice is not just to slaughter animals but also means to follow and be obedient to God, put behind the personal gains, priorities, and biases in order to work for the well-being and collective welfare of Pakistan and the people.



Sources said the new premier will be spending his Eid holidays in the military secretary's residence connected to the Prime Minister House, choosing not to return to Bani Gala and to get office work done.

In her message on Eid, Bushra Bibi urged the nation to unify under the new leadership of the country and be hopeful of a 'Naya Pakistan.'

She also prayed to Almighty Allah for the prosperity to Pakistan.

Follow lessons of the Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi: President

In his Eid-ul-Azha message, President Mamnoon Hussain said today is the day that commemorates the obedience, sacrifice, and unparalleled examples set by the great prophets of Islam.

In order for "our beloved nation" to weather through its problems, Pakistanis need to follow the lessons of the Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi, which teaches humans to sacrifice their egos — the key factor behind numerous problems.

Serve the ailing humanity: CM Punjab

In his message on Eid-ul-Azha, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar remarked that Eid-ul-Azha is a religious festival of sacrifice, love, and affection as Islam emphasises on sharing joys and happiness with penurious families.



Buzdar congratulated the nation on the joyous occasions of Eid-ul-Azha and the dawn of a new Pakistan. "Sharing our joy and happiness with the needy is the real philosophy of Eid festival and we are ethically bound to do so," he added.

The CM said the families of those who had sacrificed their lives for the country's defence must be remembered on this auspicious occasion.

"We should also make a commitment to serve the ailing humanity on this happy occasion and this day also requires that we should promote the passions of love and affection by forgetting our differences.

The chief minister and Punjab Governor nominee Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will celebrate their Eid in Lahore.

Must not forget our Kashmiri brethren: Chaudhry Sarwar

Sarwar said Tuesday the Pakistani nation could overcome challenges showing the spirit of brotherhood, love, harmony, and sacrifice.



In his message on Eid-ul-Azha, Sarwar urged people not to neglect the needy on the special occasion. He said nations which demonstrated the spirit of sacrifice, brotherhood, love, religious harmony, and unity always made progress and became prosperous.

"On such auspicious occasions, we must not forget our Kashmiri brethren facing severe atrocities in their struggle for freedom," he added.

Eid-ul-Azha teaches lesson of altruism: Pervez Elahi

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, the acting governor of Punjab, said Eid-ul-Azha teaches the lesson of altruism and sacrifice as well as complete submission before the will of Allah Almighty.

He said the true spirit of the Eid festivities was to be attentive towards social and civic responsibilities and be ready for any sacrifice which "we as responsible members of the Muslim society and world community are required to render for the betterment of humanity.

Work selflessly: Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly

Moreover, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, in his message, also greeted the people of Punjab on Eid-ul-Azha.



Keeping in view the prevailing circumstances in the country, he said, there was a need to play a responsive role and services in line with the spirit of sacrifice.

"To make this possible, there is a need to work selflessly for the promotion of education, awareness and maintenance of peace and stability in the country,” he said.

Sacrifice crucial 'in every aspect of life': Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former chief minister of Punjab, said sacrifice was significantly important in every aspect of life.

"Nawaz Sharif is also offering a sacrifice for the stability of democracy," he added.

Remember poor and destitute: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wished all Muslims Eid Mubarak and reminded people to remember the poor and the destitute in Pakistan.

He appealed and prayed for the country's peace, development, and well-being.

'Real Eid' is to remember poor during festivities: Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal, a member of the PML-N and the former interior minister, wished "Eid Mubarak" to all Pakistanis, and reminded people that remembering the poor and the destitute during the festivities of Eid-ul-Azha was the "real Eid".

Needy must not be ignored on Eid: PML-Q leaders

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said Tuesday the deserving and needy persons should not be ignored on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In their message on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, the PML-Q leaders said a pledge should be made on the auspicious occasion to work unitedly for the progress and prosperity of the country with more devotion and sincerity.

"On this Eid, while recalling the selfless sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS), one should not forget those who sacrificed their lives for the protection and integrity of the country.

"Eid celebrations must include the family members of martyrs as well," they added.