Muslims in UK celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

Muslims gather at a fairground set up to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Burgess Park, south London, Britain, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON: Muslims in the United Kingdom celebrated on Tuesday the religious festival of Eid-ul-Azha with fervour and enthusiasm.



Big Eid prayer congregations were held at mosques and open places in London, Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow, and Manchester where Ulema and prayer leaders highlighted the significance of the day with special reference to the supreme sacrifice offered by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Ismail (AS) to invoke Allah's blessings and mercy.

British-Pakistani Muslims on the occasion along with their fellow UK Muslims offered their prayers, exchanged greetings, and reiterated to promote the true message of the sacrifice for interfaith harmony, Islamic brotherhood, global peace, and generosity.

They also prayed for the success of the new democratic government in Pakistan and the socio-economic prosperity of the country and well-being of its people.