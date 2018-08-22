Corruption will not be tolerated, says Punjab CM

Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar speaks to media

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday vowed a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and said his government will neither indulge in corrupt practices nor allow anyone to do so.

Buzdar spent his morning celebrating Eid-ul-Azha at Dar-ul-Shafqat, where he distributed presents among orphaned children.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances in Punjab.

“Our [motto] is to work, work and work. We have to bring change. It’s not easy,” he said.

The chief minister promised that police reforms, modelled along the lines of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be introduced in the province soon.