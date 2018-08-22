Celebs extend Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Muslim community

Ali Zafar, Gigi Hadid and Amir Khan were among the celebrities that extended wished tot he Muslim community on Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: File 1

Celebrities, cricket stars and others took to social media to extend their greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Singer and actor Ali Zafar posted a simple tweet with a picture of Eid Mubarak written.

Indian director Ali Abbas Zafar also wished everyone with a simple message of love, happiness and brotherhood this Eid.

American model Gigi Hadid also wished the Muslim community.

Rahul Gandhi the President of the Indian National Congress also extended his wishes.



British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan also wished Muslims around the world.

Bollywood's Aamir Khan posted a simple message.

German football star Mesut Ozil posted a picture of him on the football field.

Not to be left behind were current and former Pakistani cricketers.



Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed posted a video and asked everyone to spread love and share happiness this Eid.

Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Saeed Ajmal, Usama Mir, Junaid Khan and Babar Azam also sent greetings.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also joined in the celebrations.



