Wednesday Aug 22 2018
ICC punish England's Broad for Pant send-off

Wednesday Aug 22, 2018

Stuart Broad admitted breaching the ICC´s code of conduct and was fined 15 percent of his match fee 

NOTTINGHAM: England's Stuart Broad has been fined and disciplined by the International Cricket Council for his send-off of Rishabh Pant during the ongoing third Test against India at Trent Bridge, the global governing body said Tuesday.

Broad dismissed debutant wicket-keeper Pant in India´s first innings on Sunday and was deemed by umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney to have "walked towards the batsman and spoke in an aggressive manner".

Broad admitted breaching the ICC´s code of conduct and was fined 15 percent of his match fee by match referee Jeff Crowe.

The fast bowler, whose father Chris Broad is himself an ICC match referee, as well as a former England opening batsman, also had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.

