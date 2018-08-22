Gen Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional security at Mina: ISPR

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pictured in 2017

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invited Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for a meeting followed by dinner at Mina on Tuesday night, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman congratulated the Army Chief on performing Hajj. The two dignitaries discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman expressed his strong optimism about success of Pakistan in defeating challenges at hand. He also expressed his best wishes and support to the newly elected government in Pakistan, the ISPR said.

COAS General Bajwa thanked His Highness for his wishes and support for Pakistan, the statement added.