Blaze erupts at Karachi cloth factory

KARACHI: A fire erupted at a cloth factory in Karachi late Wednesday, firefighting officials confirmed.



The blaze, which the fire brigade officials said was of third degree, engulfed the factory located in New Karachi Industrial Area.

Around 15 fire tenders and a snorkel were busy extinguishing the inferno at the time of filing of this story.

Officials said they had sought fire tenders from all over the city. Fortunately, no loss of life has yet been reported in the wake of the incident.

An emergency was imposed at Sakhi Hasan and NIPA hydrants of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), a spokesperson said.

Several water tankers had been dispatched to the site of the inferno to help put it out.