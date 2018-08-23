Veteran Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar passes away

Veteran Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar passed away on Wednesday night in a hospital in New Delhi. He was 95.



Nayar, who penned 15 books, was appointed as high commissioner of India to the UK in 1990.

He was also nominated as a member of the Upper House of Indian Parliament in 1997 and started his career with an Urdu newspaper.

Nayar was born in Sialkot area of Pakistan's Punjab on August 14, 1923.



Expressing his condolences, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ”Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered.”

Tributes poured in for the veteran journalist:



