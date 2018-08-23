Two suspects shot dead in alleged encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: Two suspects were shot dead in an alleged encounter on Shahra-e-Quaideen near Ferozabad area of the city.



According to the police, the suspects were robbing a citizen when the personnel reached the site. Subsequently, the suspects opened fire at the police.

When the personnel fired back, both the suspect got injured. They were taken to Jinnah Hospital where they succumbed to the bullet wounds.

Police said weapons and a motorbike were recovered from the suspects’ possession.

Encounters have been taking place in the cities of Pakistan with law-enforcement agencies cracking down on criminals.

However, innocent citizens have been reported killed in some incidents.

Earlier in the year, an aspiring model and a shopkeeper, Naqeebullah Mehsud, along with three others was shot dead in a police encounter.

The police officer and his team were put behind bars when the deceased’s family protested against the extrajudicial killing. However, later, an anti-terrorism court of Karachi granted bail to the prime accused, former SSP Rao Anwar, after charges against him were not proved.