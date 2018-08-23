Pakistani, Indian troops exchange sweets on Eid-ul-Azha

Pakistani and Indian border troops exchanged sweets along the Line of Control on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Pakistan Rangers and India’s Border Security Force exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point along the LoC in Poonch,” an Indian defence spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The sweets exchange is a gesture appreciated by both countries and is expected to go a long way in promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival, the spokesperson said.

Troops from both sides of the border exchange sweets on days of national importance for the two countries and on the occasion of major religious festivals.

