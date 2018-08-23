Women protest against load-shedding in Lower Dir

Women protest load-shedding in Lower Dir. Photo: Geo News

LOWER DIR: Women took to the streets against load-shedding in the district on Thursday.

According to reports, the locals burnt tyres outside Talash police station in Lower Dir and also pelted stoned at an FC vehicle.

Women coming out to protest in Lower Dir is a rare sight considering instances reported from there when they were barred from a practice as basic as voting.

A hue and cry was raised in 2015 after it was found out that registered women in PK-95 constituency of Lower Dir had not cast their ballots.

However, Election Commission of Pakistan annulled the results of the constituency, PK-95, as the elections act required the authorities to do so if women’s turnout is less than 10% of the total polled votes.

Not only this, in the General Elections 2018, Dr Sumera Shams became the youngest member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to win a seat. She had earlier made history when she became the first woman of the area of cast a vote, The News reported.