IED blast claims life of Army soldier, injures 3 others in N Waziristan: ISPR

The army bomb disposal team was on routine search and clear operation as part of Operation Radd Ul Fassad when Havildar Ahmed Khan was martyred-Photo: File

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Thursday when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off near Dand Kaly in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Three other soldiers were also injured, according to an ISPR statement.

The army bomb disposal team was on routine search and clear operation as part of Operation Radd-ul Fassad when Havildar Ahmed Khan was martyred.



Shaheed Havildar Ahmed Khan. Photo: ISPR

The 38-year-old belongs to District Mianwali and left behind a widow, son and two daughters.

A number of security forces personnel have been martyred during Operation Radd-ul Fassad.

Two armed forces personnel in February were martyred in a terrorist attack in the Mir Ali Tehsil of the agency which targeted thier vehicle.