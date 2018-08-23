PM Imran to chair federal cabinet meeting on Friday

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Foreign Office tomorrow, where he will be briefed over by the officials on the duties and performance of Pakistani diplomats stationed abroad. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned second federal cabinet meeting tomorrow (Friday).



The federal cabinet will approve annulation of Ministry of Capital Administration and Development (CAD) and will recommend putting institutions under it in Cabinet division, informed sources.

The Ministry of CAD was introduced during the tenure of Pakistan Peoples’ Party government headed by Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. As many as 422 educational institutes, hospitals in the federal territory and Capital Development Authority are under the ministry.

The institutions would now be headed by Advisor Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan. The federal cabinet ministers are advised to ensure their presence in the meeting tomorrow.

The premier will be briefed by Finance Ministry officials over the economic issues of the country and is expected to take briefings from the ministry officials.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar meets Imran

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met with PM Imran Khan to consult over the incoming provincial cabinet members. The premier informed his first-100 day plan to the chief minister.

"The people of Punjab have given us the mandate, we can't disappoint them," Imran directed to the Punjab CM.

PM Imran to visit FO

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Foreign Office tomorrow, where he will be briefed over by the officials on the duties and performance of Pakistani diplomats stationed abroad.

The premier will give direction over Pakistani stance to be presented in the United Nation General Assembly scheduled in September.