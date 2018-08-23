KP CM says 14-member cabinet to take oath in first phase

KP CM says PTI government will introduce a new local bodies system where the District Nazims will be elected directly. Photo: File

SWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday that in the first phase as many as 10 ministers and four advisors will be included in the provincial cabinet.

Speaking to Geo News, the KP chief minister said that consultation over the cabinet formation has been completed and the final approval will be given by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on it.

Khan said that all mass issues including education and health will be prioritised under his government, adding that the PTI government will introduce a new local bodies system where the District Nazims will be elected directly.

"Imran Khan's vision will be put into action. We will make the provision of justice easy adn accessible for the people of KP," he said. "Swat will be made a tourist hub, which will not only increase local tourism but also will provide employment and promote a positive image of Pakistan."