Chaudhry Sarwar to take oath as Punjab Governor on Aug 28

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Sarwar will take oath as Punjab Governor on August 28, confirmed his wife Parveen Sarwar.



She said that the PTI leader will resign from the Senate on August 27, a day before taking oath as governor. The PTI leader will not shift to the Governor House and will continue to live at his home in the Defence area of the city.

Pareen Sarwar said that the incoming Governor Punjab is planning to shift his office at a private space as he wants the official space to be used for the benefit of the masses.

Chaudhry Sarwar was appointed as Punjab Governor by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in 2013. He resigned in 2015, before joining PTI, citing 'he was not successful in solving the problems of people'.

Sarwar claimed there was a ‘famine’ for truth in the country. “I had decided that I was not able to achieve what I wanted to do for the masses.”